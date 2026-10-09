By-Election Results 2026: Bengal's Nandigram In Focus; Close Fight Between Vijay's TVK, AIADMK In Tamil Nadu

Early trends in the by-elections show the BJP ahead in West Bengal's Nandigram and Rejinagar and in Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha seat.

In Tamil Nadu, Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leads in Madurantakam and the AIADMK in Dharapuram as counting is under way for five Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat, as per Election Commission of India.

Tamil Nadu: Test For Vijay

The TVK came to power after winning 108 seats, short of the 118 needed for a majority. Both seats were won by the AIADMK in April.

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Sitting MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama resigned and joined the TVK.

Maragatham Kumaravel is leading in Madurantakam, while the AIADMK's K Banumathi is ahead in Dharapuram, as per ECI.

The contests test whether Vijay's popularity can carry over. The AIADMK is trying to reclaim its turf, and the DMK under MK Stalin is looking for a comeback.

Bengal: Nandigram In Focus

The bypoll was necessitated after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who won two seats, chose to retain Bhabanipur and leave Nandigram.

The BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, the mother of Chandranath Rath, Adhikari's personal assistant, who was murdered on May 6.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress's candidate, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, withdrew her nomination at the last moment. The faction is backing Congress nominee Milan Pradhan, and a rival TMC faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee is also in the fray.

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The seat has history. Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee here in the 2021 Assembly election.

Both Nandigram and Rejinagar have considerable Muslim votes, seen as the TMC's strength.

Adhikari had framed the bypolls as a test for minorities, drawing criticism from the opposition. The results will show how the BJP has fared since replacing the 15-year-old Trinamool regime.

In Rejinagar, Humayun Kabir won both Rejinagar and Naoda in 2026 and vacated the former. His son, Golam Nabi Azad, is the Aam Janata Unnayan Party candidate.

Assam: Nagaon Contest

The Nagaon bypoll was triggered after Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the party and won the Dispur Assembly seat on a BJP ticket.

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The BJP's Devashish Sharma, a former Deputy Commissioner, is leading in a triangular contest.

His rivals are the Congress's Sibamoni Bora, a former MLA, and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal. Ajmal is seeking a return to the Lok Sabha after losing the 2024 election from Dhubri to Congress's Rakibul Hussain.

Puducherry

In Thattanchavady, the All India N.R. Congress's Ashok Anand is leading. The seat was vacated by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who won two seats and retained Mangalam.

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