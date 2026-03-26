Blue-Collar Salaries Rising Faster Than Entry-Level White-Collar Jobs; Gender Pay Gap Persists: Report

Average minimum salaries for blue-collar roles rose 8.60% year-on-year, outpacing several entry-level white-collar jobs and signalling a structural shift in India's labour market, a report said on Thursday.

Blue Collar roles recorded an average minimum salary growth of 8.60% year-on-year (Rs 15,265 in 2025 from Rs 14,056 in 2024), while several entry-level white-collar jobs grew at a comparatively slower 6.75% (Rs 15,756 in 2025 from Rs 14,760 in 2024) over the same period, according to a report by blue and grey-collar recruitment platform WorkIndia.

The report revealed that operational roles like delivery, driver, and automobile jobs recorded salary increases of up to 16%, while manufacturing roles grew by around 11%, reflecting intense demand for skilled operational talent.

In contrast, several administrative and support roles, typically considered white-collar, have seen far slower salary corrections despite high candidate supply.

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However, the report noted that gender-based pay disparities remain deeply entrenched in the labour market, even as blue-collar wages rise.

Male candidates saw the highest average minimum salary, rising 8.24 per cent to Rs 16,456 in 2025 from Rs 15,203 in 2024, while women's salaries grew 5.67 per cent to Rs 13,863 from Rs 13,119, indicating that women continue to earn significantly less across most job categories, it added.

The WorkIndia report is based on an analysis of data of around 18 lakh employers on its platform in 2024 and 2025.

It further revealed that the IT sector continues to offer the highest baseline salaries, increasing to Rs 21,858 (15 per cent) in 2025 from Rs 19,041 in the previous year, while operational industries are witnessing the fastest wage acceleration.

Delivery and driver roles saw a 16 per cent rise, and automobile and manufacturing roles grew by 13 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, reflecting growing demand for skilled blue-collar labour in logistics and mobility, the report added.

The report stated that geography further amplifies the divide with metros continuing to offer stronger salary advantages, with top cities recorded an average minimum salary of Rs 17,618 in 2025, while smaller cities remain significantly behind.

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"India's job market is undergoing a silent reset. For years, white-collar jobs were seen as the default path to higher salaries, but today several blue collar roles are witnessing faster wage growth because of real demand and skill shortages. At the same time, the data clearly shows that gender gaps and skill disparities still hold back salary parity. The next phase of India's labour market will depend on how quickly we bridge these gaps while creating more skill-driven opportunities," WorkIndia co-founder and CEO Nilesh Dungarwal added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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