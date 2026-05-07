Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant, 32 Others Take Oath As Ministers

Nishant Kumar, the 45-year-old son of JD(U) president and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, took oath as minister on Thursday.

Kumar and 31 others took oath as ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Nishant Kumar, an engineering graduate, who has long stayed away from active politics, took oath as minister following persistent persuasion from the JD(U) leadership.

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Initially, Nishant Kumar reportedly declined the offer at that time, stating that he intended to establish his credentials as a dedicated party worker before accepting any formal post.

The BJP, which is the single largest party in the 243-member assembly with 89 MLAs, has 15 ministers, who took oath on Thursday.

Most of the inductees were those who were part of the Nitish Kumar cabinet formed in November last year after the NDA stormed back to power in the assembly polls.

The JD(U) is represented by a total of 15 ministers, 13 of whom took the oath at the Gandhi Maidan on Thursday. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav had taken oath in April along with Samrat Choudhary and were designated as deputy chief ministers.

Sanjay Kumar Singh and Sanjay Kumar Paswan, both from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) headed by Union minister Chirag Paswan, are back as ministers, and so are Santosh Kumar Suman and Deepak Prakash, sons of Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha and Upendra Kushwaha of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, respectively.

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