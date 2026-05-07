PM Modi, Ministers Change X Profile Photos with 'Operation Sindoor' Logo On First Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modia and several other Union Ministers and high-ranking government officials on Thursday changed their X (formerly Twitter) profile pictures with a dedicated commemorative logo of Operation Sindoor to mark the first anniversary.

Prominent Union Ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman, S. Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal among others have updated their X profile pictures.

In the early hours of May 7 last year, India had launched Operation Sindoor — a precision air and missile strike targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead.

Operation Sindoor was a multi-dimensional tri-service military operation conducted by the Indian Armed Forces targeting terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan.

The Indian Army also posted a video saying, "India's resolute response calibrated and precise. Committed to safeguarding sovereignty and its people."

"Justice served. Jai Hind," it added.

#OperationSindoor



India's resolute response calibrated and precise.

Committed to safeguarding sovereignty and its people.#JusticeServed



Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/fegLXxMJjm — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 7, 2026

The footage underscores the 88-hour window of peak intensity where the Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy operated in a coordinated "tri-service" effort to neutralize threats while maintaining strict strategic restraint toward non-terrorist facilities.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also posted a video message saying he salutes the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces, whose courage and dedication continue to safeguard the nation.

"Their actions during the operation reflected unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services, setting a benchmark for modern military operations. Operation Sindoor stands as a powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness, showing that our armed forces are always ready to act decisively when it matters most. It also stands testament to India's steady advance towards achieving."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined the nationwide tribute, sharing a message of pride on social media to honor the milestone. "On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army's indomitable courage, valor, and gallantry receive countless salutations," she posted.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.