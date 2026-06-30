Bigg Boss Kannada Contestant Divya Suresh Alleges Harassment Incident In Bengaluru

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestant Divya Suresh has alleged that she faced harassment while walking towards her car with her cousin in Bengaluru late on Sunday night. The actor shared a video of the incident on social media and expressed anger over the alleged behaviour of the accused.

According to Divya, the incident took place around 11.30 pm when she and her cousin were walking on the road towards their vehicle. She alleged that a young man followed them and behaved in an inappropriate manner, as per a media report.

Fearing for their safety, Divya and her cousin immediately entered their car and locked the doors. However, she alleged that the man continued his inappropriate behaviour even after they were inside the vehicle, leaving them distressed and concerned.

Divya said a passer-by on a two-wheeler noticed the situation and confronted the accused, asking him to leave the area. However, she alleged that the man refused to change his behaviour and continued acting indecently in front of the women, despite being warned.

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Following the incident, Divya uploaded a video on her social media account, tagging the Bengaluru Police and urging authorities to take appropriate action against the accused. She also highlighted concerns over women's safety and the need for prompt action in such cases.

Divya Suresh is an Indian model and actress who gained recognition as a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 in 2021. Before entering the entertainment industry, she was a state-level Kabaddi player and won the Miss India South title in 2017. She has appeared in several Kannada and Telugu television serials and films.

Police authorities have been tagged in the complaint shared by the actress, while further details regarding any official action are awaited.

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