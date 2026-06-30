Transformers & Rectifiers Shares Jump Over 7% After Securing Rs 1,000-Crore Power Grid Order

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd.'s stock jumped as high as 7.21% to Rs 356.80 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 1,000 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. on Tuesday.

The order comprises of manufacturing transformers of various ratings, along with all associated work and will be executed in the next 30 months, according to an exchange filing on BSE.

Further, the win falls under TARIL's 'Ultra Mega Order' category, which consists of all orders worth Rs 1,000 crore and above, making it more significant.

After jumping over 7%, the shares pared some gains to trade 6.54% higher at Rs 354.55 apiece on the NSE, as of 2:50 p.m., this compared to a 0.04% decline in the benchmark Nifty index around the same time.

TARIL's scrip has risen 24% year-to-date, but fallen 28% in the last 12 months.

TARIL Q4FY26

The company posted a net profit of Rs 89.28 crore during the quarter, down by 5.18% compared to Rs 94.16 crore in the corresponding period last year, as per its regulatory filing.

About the company

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Taril deals with heavy electrical equipment space, specialising in manufacturing high-capacity power, distribution, and furnace transformers. Taril operates three manufacturing facilities and has built a presence in both domestic and global markets.

The company has a total manufacturing capacity exceeding 75,000 MVA per annum and produces transformers up to the 1,200 kV class, catering to sectors such as steel, railways, utilities, and renewable energy. Its product portfolio includes power transformers, distribution transformers, furnace transformers, and rectifier transformers which are used in heavy industrial applications like electrolysis and smelting. The company has been witnessing strong demand amid rising investments in infrastructure and renewable energy projects in India

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