12 Dead In 15 Suicide Attempts On Atal Setu Since 2024, 4 Still Missing, Says Maharashtra Govt

Fifteen cases of suicide or attempted suicide have been reported on the Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge connecting south Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, with 12 people losing their lives since 2024, a state minister told the Maharashtra legislative council on Monday.

Replying to a Calling Attention Motion, Industries Minister Uday Samant of the Shiv Sena said that of the 12 fatalities, the bodies of four persons have not yet been found, PTI reported.

He said six incidents of people jumping off the Atal Setu were recorded in 2024, of which four died, including two whose bodies were never found, while two were saved.

Another six incidents were recorded in 2025, in which five died and one was saved. In 2026 so far, three fatalities have been reported in as many cases, with the bodies of two not found, Samant said.

The minister said a committee will be formed under a senior police official to study and implement measures to prevent the loss of human life on the bridge.

He acknowledged that some portions of the sea bridge need to be barricaded and said instructions for this would be issued immediately.

Samant added that, from the perspective of technical feasibility, road safety

and operational considerations, action is being taken to install safety nets or other additional protective measures on the remaining portions of the bridge wherever required.

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The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shivdi-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, has a total length of 21.8 km with three lanes in each direction. Of this, approximately 16.5 km runs over the sea, while about 5.5 km is on land.

The bridge was opened for public use on January 13, 2024, and recorded approximately 2.39 crore vehicle users by June 25, 2024.

According to the minister, of the bridge's total carriageway length of about 33 km combined in both directions, approximately 29.6 km is protected by noise barriers, view barriers or protective grills, meaning a major portion of the sea bridge is secured with access to the sea and visibility of the water blocked at many locations.

He said these barriers function as effective safety measures, and that six Emergency Call Boxes have been installed at various points on the bridge, directly connected to the control room.

The entire bridge remains under 24x7 CCTV surveillance, with continuous monitoring from the control room, regular patrol teams and a prompt emergency response system in operation, the minister said.

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