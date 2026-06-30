Buy, Sell Or Hold: Canara Bank, Eicher Motors, HDFC Bank, Coforge, SBI — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Canara Bank Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Manappuram Finance Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Coforge Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Eicher Motors Ltd.?

Swati Hotkar, AVP Technical Research, Nirmal Bang and Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Hem Securities Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Canara Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 125.04)

Astha: Hold

Canara Bank is India's 4th largest PSU Bank

Asset quality has been very strong.

Bank has shown very strong loan growth.

Good counter to stay invested in long-term. Target is Rs 135.

Eicher Motors Ltd. (CMP: Rs 7,112.50)

Swati: Book profits at current market price

Long profit booking seen today.

Stock has given breakdown at 20 days moving point which is a concern.

If Stock manages to close below Rs 7,100, then selling pressure will be intensified.

Book profits now but for fresh long position, Rs 6,750-6800 are good levels.

HDFC Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 800.55)

Astha: Hold

Lots of news flow including leadership changes.

Strong asset quality. Massive deposit base.

Rs 850-900 can be set as target price for short-medium term

Hold for long-term.

Manappuram Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 321.50)

Swati: Hold

Crucial support at Rs 305 at downside.

Swift can be witnessed once stock breaks out at Rs 330

Can hold at current market price.

Coforge Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,473.70)

Swati: Hold

Stock is uptrend. Trading in form of Higher Tops and Higher Bottoms.

Very strong resistance near Rs 1550 from last 2-3 trading sessions.

Stay invested for long-term.

If not, maintain stop loss of Rs 1,470.

State Bank of India (SBI) (CMP: Rs 1,031.25)

Astha: Hold

SBI is one of the largest PSU Bank.

Asset quality is very strong. Growth in loans is very good.

Hold for long term with price target of Rs 1,150-1,200.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: HDFC Bank, BEL, Kalyan Jewellers, Ashok Leyland, Cipla And Waaree Energies — Ask Profit

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