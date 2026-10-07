Bengaluru Transformer Blasts: Five Injured In Two Separate Incidents

A transformer box installed along a pedestrian footpath outside an Amazon office on Bagalur Main Road in northeast Bengaluru exploded on Wednesday morning, injuring two pedestrians and triggering fresh concerns over the safety of electrical infrastructure placed on busy walkways.

The incident occurred around 9.40 am near Gate No. 3 of the Amazon office, close to Bagalur Cross and within the Yelahanka Old Town police station limits. The sudden explosion caused panic among commuters and pedestrians in the area, including schoolchildren who were passing by at the time, according to reports.

According to police, one of the injured, 35-year-old Mohammed Afroz, sustained burn injuries to his hands after the blast caused him to fall. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment and was discharged around 1 pm. Another pedestrian also suffered minor injuries and was taken for medical attention.

A young girl who was walking near the electrical installation reportedly escaped unhurt. The blast was witnessed by Arun Gopal, who was driving through the area while taking his children to school. The incident was also captured on a dashboard camera, providing footage of the explosion and the moments immediately after it, the reports stated.

The Bengaluru incident has once again drawn attention to the risks posed by transformers and other electrical equipment installed directly on or beside pedestrian pathways. Residents and commuters have raised concerns about whether such installations leave adequate safety clearance in densely used public spaces.

The incident also comes amid renewed scrutiny of electrical infrastructure following a separate transformer explosion in Benniganahalli the previous afternoon. Four people, named as Narayan, 50, Azeem Pasha, Chethan, 23, and Lakshmi, 22, were injured in that incident, while a motorcycle was damaged.

Together, the two incidents left six people injured, according to the details reported in connection with the separate explosions.

The latest blast has also revived memories of a fatal Bengaluru transformer explosion in 2022, in which a father and his daughter were killed. The recurring incidents have intensified questions about the placement, maintenance and safety inspection of electrical installations located on pedestrian routes.

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Residents are now calling for electrical equipment positioned on footpaths and other high-traffic public areas to be inspected and, where necessary, relocated to safer locations to prevent further accidents.

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