Bengaluru Traffic Alert: Airport Commute To Get Tougher As Elevated Corridor Work Begins, Check Diversions

Bengaluru motorists travelling to and from Kempegowda International Airport are likely to face longer commute times as the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) begins construction of a four-lane elevated corridor on Ballari Road from November 6, 2026.

The 18-month project, stretching from UAS Staff Quarters to Mekhri Circle, is expected to disrupt traffic along one of the city's key arterial roads and put additional pressure on Hebbal, one of Bengaluru's busiest traffic bottlenecks.

In view of the construction work, the traffic police have announced a series of diversions and restrictions under the jurisdiction of the Sadashivanagar and Sanjaynagar traffic police stations. The movement of all goods vehicles, including light, medium and heavy goods vehicles, as well as Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private buses, has been completely prohibited on Ballari Road during the construction period.

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Motorists travelling from Hebbal towards Kempegowda International Airport have been advised to take the alternative route via Old High Grounds Junction, Kalpana Junction, Old Udaya TV Junction, Cantonment Railway Station, Tannery Road and Nagawara Road before proceeding towards the airport.

Vehicles travelling from Yeshwanthpur towards the airport should take Mattikere Road, turn right at BEL Circle and continue via the Ring Road.

For vehicles travelling from the airport towards central Bengaluru, the traffic police have suggested two alternative routes. Motorists can take a left turn at Hebbal and proceed via Nagawara Junction, Bamboo Bazaar and Queens Road. Alternatively, they can take the Hebbal Ring Road towards Kuvempu Circle and Goraguntepalya Junction before continuing via Dr Rajkumar Road towards the city.

Additional diversions have also been announced for motorists travelling from Yeshwanthpur towards central Bengaluru, as well as those heading to Anand Nagar, RT Nagar and Jayamahal Road. Vehicles travelling from Yeshwanthpur can proceed via BHEL Junction, take a right turn near Maramma Circle and continue along Margosa Road.

Meanwhile, motorists travelling from Hebbal towards Bengaluru City can use the service road in front of Baptist Hospital after descending the Hebbal Flyover and continue up to CBI Junction before joining Ballari Main Road. Those heading towards Anand Nagar and RT Nagar can take the service road towards Anand Nagar Cross and turn left at CBI Junction to reach Anand Nagar Main Road and proceed towards RT Nagar and Jayamahal Road.

With Hebbal already witnessing heavy traffic, the diversions are likely to increase congestion, particularly during morning and evening peak hours. Airport commuters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow additional travel time.

The traffic police have urged the public to cooperate with the restrictions as authorities work to facilitate smoother traffic movement during the 18-month construction period.

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