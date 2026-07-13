Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Bengal Mid-Day Meals: ISKON To Provide Food For Kids In School Starting Aug 1

Adhikari said the per-student allocation under the primary school midday meal scheme would rise from Rs 6.78 to Rs 10.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Bengal Mid-Day Meals: ISKON To Provide Food For Kids In School Starting Aug 1
CM Suvendu Adhikari announced that ISKCON will begin providing midday meals to schools across Kolkata.
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

West Bengal will bring ISKCON on board to supply midday meals to schools in Kolkata and other parts of the state starting August 1, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Monday following a review meeting with state education ministers and senior officials from the Union education ministry.

Adhikari said the per-student allocation under the primary school midday meal scheme would rise from Rs 6.78 to Rs 10.

The meeting, held at Bikash Bhavan and attended by school education minister Dipak Barman and higher education minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay, covered the entire education sector, from primary schooling to universities. Adhikari said the state had now aligned itself with the National Education Policy, making it eligible for grants.

ALSO READ | 8th Pay Commission: Level 1 HRA May Rise Up To Rs 13,880 If Last Fitment Factor Retained

He announced that composite grants to 81,000 schools would be released immediately, and outlined plans to shift meal cooking to gas and eventually solar power, alongside upgrades to toilets, drinking water and utensils. Fans will be installed in schools across six districts worst hit by summer heat, and sanitary napkin vending machines and water purifiers will be provided in girls' and co-educational schools.

With PTI inputs

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Bankipur Bypoll: Prashant Kishor Discloses Rs 198-Crore Net Worth In Election Affidavit

Bankipur Bypoll: Prashant Kishor Discloses Rs 198-Crore Net Worth In Election Affidavit

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com