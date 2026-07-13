Bengal Mid-Day Meals: ISKON To Provide Food For Kids In School Starting Aug 1

West Bengal will bring ISKCON on board to supply midday meals to schools in Kolkata and other parts of the state starting August 1, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Monday following a review meeting with state education ministers and senior officials from the Union education ministry.

Adhikari said the per-student allocation under the primary school midday meal scheme would rise from Rs 6.78 to Rs 10.

The meeting, held at Bikash Bhavan and attended by school education minister Dipak Barman and higher education minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay, covered the entire education sector, from primary schooling to universities. Adhikari said the state had now aligned itself with the National Education Policy, making it eligible for grants.

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He announced that composite grants to 81,000 schools would be released immediately, and outlined plans to shift meal cooking to gas and eventually solar power, alongside upgrades to toilets, drinking water and utensils. Fans will be installed in schools across six districts worst hit by summer heat, and sanitary napkin vending machines and water purifiers will be provided in girls' and co-educational schools.

With PTI inputs

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