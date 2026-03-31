Bank Holidays 2026: Are Banks Open Or Closed On April 1, 2026? Check Details Here

Banks in several parts of India are set to remain closed on April 1 to enable them to close their yearly accounts, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list. States where banks will remain open on April 1 include Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.

On the other hand, banks are set to remain shut on April 1 in Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

Branch services at banks in these places will be suspended on April 1 as institutions wrap up their financial year-end formalities. The day is dedicated to closing accounts and completing internal settlements, leaving customers without access to in-branch services.

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Other Bank Holidays In April 2026

April 2: Banks in Kerala will stay shut on account of Maundy Thursday.

April 3: Places such as Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh will observe bank closures for Good Friday

April 14: Many regions such as Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Telangana, Manipur, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh will see banks closed for Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti and regional festivals like Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Biju/Buisu Festival/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi.

April 15: Banks in Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala to mark Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha)/Bohag Bihu/Vishu. Himachal Pradesh will celebrate Himachal Day.

April 16: Banks in Assam will be closed for Bohag Bihu festivities.

April 20: Banks in Karnataka will remain shut on account of Basava Jayanti.

April 21: Banks in Tripura will be closed for Garia Puja.

Even as bank branches remain closed on notified holidays, customers can continue to carry out essential transactions. Digital platforms such as internet banking, mobile applications and ATMs ensure that services like fund transfers and cash withdrawals remain accessible.

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