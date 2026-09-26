Bank Holiday On September 26: Are SBI, HDFC Bank And ICICI Branches Open Or Closed Today?

Bank branches across India, including those of major financial institutions such as State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, will remain closed on Saturday, September 26, as the day falls on the fourth Saturday of the month.

Under the regular bank holiday schedule, branches of public and private sector banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Therefore, September 26 is a scheduled bank holiday and is separate from the proposed three-day nationwide bank strike later this month.

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However, customers will get access to banking services on Sunday as the banks are operational. Public sector banks (PSBs) and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) are scheduled to remain open on September 27, ahead of the proposed nationwide bank strike from September 28 to 30.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called the strike over various demands, including a five-day working week, increasing retiree pensions to match today's living costs, and standardising the Dearness Allowance across all levels. Additionally, eligible employees should be given the option to switch from the NPS back to the Old Pension Scheme. The proposed industrial action is expected to affect normal branch operations during the strike period.

Customers who require branch-based services are therefore advised to plan their visits accordingly. While physical branches will be closed on September 26, several digital banking facilities will continue to operate during the weekend and the bank staff strike. Customers can use online and mobile banking services, UPI, NEFT, RTGS and ATMs for routine transactions, subject to individual bank service availability.

The key dates for customers are September 26, when branches will remain closed for the fourth Saturday; September 27, when PSBs and RRBs are scheduled to operate; and September 28 to 30, when the proposed nationwide bank strike is scheduled.

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Customers should also check their respective bank's latest notices for any changes to branch operations or service availability.

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