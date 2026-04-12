Asha Bhosle's Demise Creates Huge Void In World Of Music: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday condoled the demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle and said it has created a huge void in the world of music.

Her legendary career as an iconic singer has defined an era of music in India, Murmu said in an X post.

Bhosle, 92, died on Sunday. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening due to chest infection and exhaustion, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle said.

"The passing of Asha Bhosle Ji has created a huge void in the world of music. Her legendary career as an iconic singer has defined an era of music in India," the president said.

Murmu said she had fond memories of having interacted with Bhosle personally.

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"She led her life on her own terms as an artist and as an individual. With her melodious and timeless voice, she enriched Indian music for decades," the president said.

"Her music will live forever. Her demise is an irreparable loss to music lovers. I convey my heartfelt condolences to her family and countless admirers," she added.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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