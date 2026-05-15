Ankur Warikoo Shares How His Mother Offered Stability After His Father Lost Job

Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo recently shared his family's journey, reflecting on his mother's pivotal role during tough times. He revealed that after his father unexpectedly lost his job, his mother stepped forward to become both the emotional and financial anchor of the household.

In a recent social media post, Warikoo said his father's steady job had provided the family a comfortable middle-class life. But they were plunged into financial uncertainty after his father took up a higher-paying job, looking to improve their prospects, but things didn't go as planned.

"He was offered double the salary and a car. He accepted it immediately. Within a year or so, the company shut down. He was unemployed for several years."

Calling his mother the “emotional and financial anchor” of the family, he said, "During this time, Ma supported the family through her job as a primary school teacher at a local school, evening tuitions. It was much lower income than before. But it brought the stability we all needed at that time. I could see how her stability allowed him to take risks. Most of those risks did not materialise. But Ma had to bear the brunt of offering stability, time and again, often beyond her capacity. But she continued."

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Warikoo said his mother is 72 today and was giving tuitions till as recently as four years ago. "At times, tired of doing so. But she still did it because it allowed the risk-lover to fly, ensuring the risk-lover returned to a predictable and non-volatile home. Ma did not just offer support and stability. She offered stillness that a volatile life values. So different from each other. Maybe that is why they worked out."

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