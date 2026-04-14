Ambedkar Jayanti Shobha Yatra: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory — Check Key Routes, Timings, Diversions

Delhi is expected to face major traffic disruptions on Tuesday due to a Shobha Yatra and public gathering being organised to mark the 136th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. In view of the expected heavy footfall, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory to manage traffic movement across the city, as per the reports.

India Today reported that the main event will take place at Ramlila Ground from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. A public meeting is scheduled between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Following the gathering, a Shobha Yatra will begin and move through several parts of central and north Delhi, which is expected to lead to congestion in multiple areas.

The key routes that will be affected the most due to the processions include Ajmeri Gate, Shradhanand Market, Khari Baoli, Qutub Road, Sadar Bazar, Bara Tooti Chowk, Pahari Dhiraj, Filmistan, DB Gupta Road, Guru Ravidass Marg and Rani Jhansi Road. The yatra will conclude at Dr Ambedkar Bhawan. These stretches are likely to remain heavily congested, especially during peak hours.

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According to the advisory, traffic restrictions will be in place on major roads such as JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, Qutub Road, Rani Jhansi Marg, and DB Gupta Road between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. The restrictions will depend on the movement of the procession. Meanwhile, authorities may also stay active to restrict the movement of heavy vehicles in these areas to manage traffic flow.

In addition to that, commuters have also been advised to avoid these affected routes and plan their journeys in advance. People are also urged to follow instructions issued by traffic personnel deployed across the city.

Visitors attending the event have been asked to use designated parking spaces to help reduce congestion near the venue. The advisory also encourages the use of public transport and asks commuters to stay updated through official Delhi Traffic Police channels.

With a large number of people expected to participate in the celebrations, traffic congestion is likely to persist throughout the day across several parts of the city.

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