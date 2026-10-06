Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Appointed As New Chief Of Indian Air Force

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed the new Chief of Indian Air Force on Tuesday, He was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on Dec. 6, 1986, and has over 3,500 hours of flying experience. He is an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Defence Staff Service College, Bangladesh and National Defence College.

He will succeed Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who retires on Oct. 31, 2026.

"An experimental test pilot and qualified flying instructor with over 3,500 hours of flying experience, Air Marshal Dixit has held key operational and strategic appointments, including CISC, HQ IDS and AOC-in-C, Central Air Command," the Ministry of Defence said in an 'X' post announcing his appointment.

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Dixit is presently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff.

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