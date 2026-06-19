Air India AI171 Crash: Pilots' Body Says System Glitch Tripped Engine Switches; Sends Evidence To Boeing, Govt

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has challenged the official government narrative surrounding the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171, presenting new simulator data that points to a massive, systemic electrical failure rather than pilot suicide.

Speaking at FIP's press conference, Captain CS Randhawa, president of the FIP, claimed that investigators ignored crucial technical evidence and intentionally sidelined India's foremost aviation experts to protect a predetermined conclusion.

The official interim report into the disaster claimed that the flight crew deliberately cut off fuel supplies to the engines in a coordinated suicide pact. According to government investigators, the manual shutdown caused the aircraft's ram air turbine — a backup power system that deploys automatically during total power loss — to drop just four seconds later.

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However, Randhawa revealed that the FIP recently conducted exhaustive simulator tests replicating the exact weight, balance and weather conditions of the ill-fated flight. The results, he stated, completely dismantle the government's timeline. "Our simulator tests prove that a manual fuel cutoff takes a full 18 seconds to drop that backup turbine," Randhawa said. "The official timeline of four seconds is physically and technically impossible under a manual shutdown scenario."

FIP's Findings From Investigation

The FIP argues that the backup turbine deployed so rapidly because a catastrophic electrical failure crippled the aircraft before the engines stopped. This systemic glitch, the federation claims, is what actually tripped the engine switches and ultimately brought down the plane.

To support their theory, the FIP highlighted two critical pieces of evidence that they claim investigators are actively ignoring:

The lone survivor of Flight 171 reported seeing the cabin lights flicker and dim right before the aircraft began its terminal descent — a detail that perfectly aligns with the FIP's theory of a sudden, massive power failure.

The specific airframe involved in the crash reportedly had a documented history of unresolved electrical problems leading up to the fatal flight.

The FIP alleged that government investigators intentionally sidelined Captain RS Sandhu, widely regarded as India's top Boeing 787 expert, from the actual investigative testing.

"They are ignoring the input of our most experienced pilot because his knowledge would completely disprove their 'pilot suicide' theory," Randhawa asserted. "It is easier to blame dead pilots who cannot defend themselves than to confront a major mechanical or software flaw."

The FIP confirmed it has formally submitted its simulator data and findings to both Boeing and government aviation authorities.

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The federation is demanding an immediate halt to the publication of the final accident report until the mathematical and technical discrepancies regarding the turbine deployment are fully investigated. The pilot body also demands the immediate reinstatement of Captain Sandhu to the official investigation team to ensure a transparent, unbiased review of the data.

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