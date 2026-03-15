Adani-Total Gas Cuts Price For Certain Industrial Users

Adani Total Gas Ltd. has cut the price of excess natural gas supplied to certain industrial customers to Rs 82.95 per standard cubic metre (SCM) from Rs 119.90 per SCM, effective 0600 hours on March 16, as upstream gas prices softened amid ongoing supply disruptions.

The city gas joint venture of Adani Group and France's Total Energies said the revision aims to pass on the benefit of lower upstream prices to customers while maintaining system stability and equitable distribution of gas during the current supply constraints.

Following the disruption in India's LNG supplies due to the halt in the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz as a fallout of the war in West Asia, Adani Total Gas had asked commercial and industrial customers to curtail consumption to 40% of their contracted volumes.

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Spot market rates were applied to consumption beyond this threshold.

Rates for this segment have not been cut.

"We are pleased to inform you that the Excess Gas Price as informed vide our communication dated March 3, 2026, has been revised downward from Rs 119.90 per SCM to Rs 82.95 per SCM, which will be effective from 0600 hours on March 16, 2026," the company said in a communication to users.

The revision, it said, has been undertaken with the intent of passing on the benefit of reduced upstream gas prices, while continuing to manage system integrity and equitable distribution of gas during the prevailing supply disruption.

It added that other terms announced earlier regarding excess gas provisions remain unchanged, and that clarification has been sought from GAIL (India) Ltd. on the 80% supply to industrial customers under the existing order.

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Earlier this month, Adani Total Gas had not raised prices of CNG and piped cooking gas supplied to households, even as it had imposed supply curbs on some large industrial consumers amid the escalating West Asia crisis affecting gas supplies.

About 70% of Adani Total's gas volumes are sourced domestically and supplied to CNG users and domestic kitchens (called piped natural gas (PNG)-domestic) customers. Prices for these segments of vehicle owners and residential households remain unchanged. The company sourced the remaining around 30% of gas volumes through imported LNG. This was supplied to commercial and industrial users.

As the crisis in West Asia disrupted India's gas supplies, the government rejigged allotment by giving priority to CNG and piped cooking gas needs while pooling the price of imported LNG for users.

The resultant lower gas prices are now being passed on to consumers.

Previously, commercial and industrial users who used gas beyond the 40% limit were charged Rs 119 per scm (Standard Cubic Meter) on the incremental volumes.

The company added that it is making every possible effort to ensure uninterrupted gas supplies while managing supply challenges and protecting consumer interests across segments.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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