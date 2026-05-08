450% Higher: How Bengal CM-Designate Suvendu Adhikari's Net Worth Compares With Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister-designate Suvendu Adhikari has declared assets over 450% higher than outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, according to their election affidavits.

Adhikari, who led the BJP to victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections, has declared total assets worth Rs 85.87 lakh, compared to Banerjee's Rs 15.37 lakh, the Financial Express reported. Both leaders reported zero liabilities in their disclosures.

As per the affidavits, Adhikari's wealth is largely spread across savings instruments and immovable assets in Purba Medinipur.

His movable assets include bank deposits, National Savings Certificates, Kisan Vikas Patras, LIC policies and cooperative bank shares.

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Adhikari has also declared agricultural and residential properties in Nandigram and nearby areas. However, he reported owning no car, gold or luxury assets.

In contrast, Banerjee declared a relatively smaller asset base, including cash, bank deposits and gold jewellery valued at around Rs 1.45 lakh. She has not listed ownership of any land, house or vehicle.

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Despite lower overall assets, Banerjee reported a higher annual income of Rs 23.21 lakh for 2024-25, while Adhikari declared earnings of Rs 17.38 lakh.

Reports also note that Adhikari's affidavit mentions 29 pending criminal cases, although charges have reportedly not been framed in any of them so far.

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