14 Years, One BMW, Rs 70 Lakh: The Insurance Battle That Finally Ended In Victory

A 14-year insurance dispute has ended in favour of a Maharashtra man after the state consumer commission ruled that United India Insurance Company could not reject his claim merely because he had left his punctured BMW unattended overnight.

The commission directed the insurer to pay the man, identified as Ravikant S Patil, his car's insured declared value (IDV) of Rs 70 lakh, along with Rs 50,000 for mental agony and harassment and Rs 25,000 towards litigation costs.

The Maharashtra State Consumer Commission also ordered 7 percent annual interest on the Rs 70 lakh insurance amount from the date the claim was rejected. This is in addition to the compensation and litigation costs.

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What Happened To The BMW?

On March 8, 2012, Patil was reportedly driving his BMW on a state highway near Dhulkhed in Maharashtra when one of its tyres got punctured. With no mechanic readily available, he parked the vehicle near a roadside dhaba. NDTV reported that Patil locked the car, secured the windows and returned home in another vehicle, intending to retrieve the BMW the next morning.

When Patil returned the following morning to the spot where he had parked his car, the car had been completely gutted by fire. The incident turned into a dispute over whether the insurer was liable for the loss or not.

Why Did The Insurance Company Reject The Claim?

The insurer reportedly registered the matter as a total-loss claim but subsequently rejected it, citing a violation of Condition No. 4 of the insurance policy. The company argued that Patil had left the vehicle unattended without taking adequate precautions to prevent further damage or loss.

It also contended that the owner or his driver should have either remained with the vehicle or moved it to a safer location.The insurer's position was that leaving the damaged BMW without supervision breached the policyholder's obligation to safeguard the vehicle and therefore it refused to settle the claim.

Consumer Commission's Response

The consumer commission held that the insurance policy did not impose an absolute prohibition on leaving a broken down vehicle unattended. NDTV reported that Patil had parked the BMW safely off the road, locked its doors and secured its windows.

The commission noted that there was no conclusive evidence directly linking the vehicle being left unattended to the fire and observed that the vehicle owner could not be expected to compromise personal safety merely to guard a broken down car.

These observations formed the basis for rejecting the insurer's defence and directing it to pay the insured value of the vehicle to Patil.

Legal Battle

The incident occurred on March 8, 2012, and the ruling was reported in October 2026, making this an approximately 14-year dispute.

The insurer had registered the matter as a major total-loss claim after the car was found destroyed. The claim's settlement decision was then reportedly referred to the company's managing director in Chennai, but the insurer subsequently rejected it.

Patil then pursued the matter through the consumer dispute resolution process. The Maharashtra State Consumer Commission's ruling then directed the insurer to compensate him.

Significance

This ruling highlights an important distinction in motor insurance disputes which is that leaving a damaged vehicle unattended does not necessarily establish that the policyholder breached the insurance policy. The circumstances, precautions taken and evidence connecting the owner's actions to the loss can all play a major role.

The case also underscores the importance of the IDV when a vehicle is treated as a total loss. However, the decision should not be considered as a blanket rule that every vehicle left unattended after a breakdown will qualify for insurance compensation. The commission's reported findings depend on the circumstances of this particular case.

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