Eighth-Gen BMW 3 Series Revealed: Expected Price, Launch Timeline and Key Details

BMW has unveiled the eighth-generation 3 Series, bringing its popular luxury sedan into the German automaker's Neue Klasse era. The new generation model, internally known as the G50, gets a completely redesigned exterior, a technology-focused cabin and multiple powertrain options, including petrol mild-hybrid engines.

BMW officially revealed the new 3 Series on Tuesday. The latest 3 Series continues BMW's strategy of offering different powertrain technologies within the same model family. Alongside the combustion-engined 3 Series, BMW has introduced the new i3 as the first fully electric 3 Series based on its Neue Klasse architechture.

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Petrol Engine Options

At reveal, BMW announced several combustion-powered variants, depending on the market. The BMW 320 uses a 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Autocar India reports an output of 211hp and 330Nm, with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Its claimed 0-100kph time is 7.4 seconds, while top speed is 240kph.

The BMW 318 also uses a 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid assistance. It produces 156hp and 250Nm, with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Autocar India reports a claimed 0-100kph time of 9.5 seconds and 215kph top speed.

M350 xDrive Replaces M340i

The performance-oriented petrol model is now called the BMW M350 xDrive, replacing the M340i in the lineup. It gets a 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six with 48V mild-hybrid technology. BMW's official US release quotes 437hp, while Autocar India reports the European specification at 426hp and 540Nm, reflecting market-specific outputs.

The M350 xDrive sends power to all four wheels through BMW's xDrive system and an eight-speed automatic transmission. BMW claims a 0-100kph time of 4.1 seconds and a 250kph electronically limited top speed.

The M350 also introduces BMW's Drift Moment function, which allows controlled rear-wheel drive style sliding under suitable conditions.

Fully Electric BMW i3

The biggest change is the arrival of the fully electric BMW i3, based on BMW's Neue Klasse architecture. BMW states that the i3 uses its sixth-generation eDrive technology, including an 800 volt electrical system and new cylindrical battery cells.

The i3 50 xDrive uses dual electric motors and produces 463hp according to BMW's US specification. BMW quotes an estimated range of up to 468 miles, equivalent to about 753km, for the US test cycle. For the German/European market, BMW quotes up to 566 miles (912km) WLTP for the i3 50 xDrive.

The i3 can support up to 400kW DC fast charging. BMW states that the system can add up to 208 miles of range in 10 minutes under its US market specifications.

An i3 M60 xDrive M Performance model is also planned for 2027.

Neue Klasse Exterior Design

The new 3 series adopts BMW's Neue Klasse design language, bringing it visually closer to the new generation iX3 and i3. Key design elements include a redesigned kidney grille/front-end treatment, slim LED headlights, wide wraparound rear lights, flush-fitting/retractable door handles, cleaner body surfacing, traditional three-box/2.5 box sedan proportions, wider front and rear tracks and M-specific styling on the M350 xDrive.

Autocar India reports dimensions of 4,765mm length, 1,850mm width and 1,455mm height, with a 2,860mm wheelbase for the combustion-powered G50. Wheel size may vary by version, with the regular petrol models using 18 inch wheels and the M350 getting larger wheels.

Major Cabin Technology Overhaul

The interior is one of the biggest departures from the current 3 Series. The new car gets BMW Panoramic iDrive system, comprising of a pillar-to-pillar BMW Panoramic Vision display, a 17.9 inch central touchscreen, an optional BMW 3D Head-Up Display, a redesigned multifunction steering wheel and BMW Operating System X.

BMW states that the new operating system and digital architecture are central elements of the Neue Klasse technology package.

Other announced features include Amazon Alexa+ integration, powered and heated front seats, configurable ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, connected car functions and auto-park assistance.

The car also gets the latest generation of BMW driver assistance technology, including SAE Level 2 systems. BMW says hands-free highway assistance can operate at speeds of up to 85mph in its US specifications.

Plug-In Hybrid Also Planned

BMW's new 3 Series strategy is not limited to petrol and electric models. BMW has confirmed that a plug-in hybrid version will join the 3 Series range, with Autocar India reporting that it is expected over the coming year.

This means that the eighth-generation 3 Series family is expected to span multiple propulsion technologies rather than moving immediately to an all-electric lineup.

Launch Timeline

BMW has not yet announced an India launch date for the eighth-generation 3 Series. Indian reports state that the model is expected to eventually arrive in India, but BMW has not confirmed the timing or the exact specifications.

Globally, petrol-powered versions are scheduled to begin reaching markets from early 2027. Autocar India reports that the production of the G50 petrol models is scheduled to begin at BMW's Dingolfing plant in Germany in November 2026.

BMW's UK announcement states that the petrol derivatives will arrive there in January 2027, while the electric i3 will begin UK customer deliveries in autumn 2026.

Price

BMW's US announcement lists the 330 at a starting MSRP of $49,900, excluding a $1,350 destination and handling charge. The M350 xDrive starts at $65,900 in the US market, while i3 50 xDrive starts at $61,500. These are international prices and cannot be directly converted into an Indian ex-showroom price because Indian pricing depends on taxes, import or local production arrangements and market-specific specifications.

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