Expect To Outpace Industry Growth This Festive Season, Says SS Retail CMD Siddharth Shah

SS Retail, the recently listed multi-brand retail chain operator, reported strong earnings growth during the first quarter of FY27. This was its first quarter results announcement since listing in September 2026.

The company sells mobile phones, accessories and other electronic products, primarily focuses on Tier II & Tier III cities.

SS Retail's consolidated net profit in Q1FY27 increased 61% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 23.8 crore.

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Revenue during the quarter grew 59% YoY to Rs 789.7 crore, driven by higher mobile ASPs, healthy same-store sales growth and continued store additions. Mobile phones accounted for 86% of revenue, followed by preowned devices at 7.5%, accessories & protection at 5%, and TVs & laptops at 1.5%.

At the operational front, EBITDA rose 51% to Rs 45.4 crore, while EBITDA margin declined by 31 basis points (bps) YoY to 5.8%.

The company recorded Same-Store Sales Growth of 34% in Q1FY27. It added 33 stores during the quarter, taking the total retail footprint to 536 stores across 5 states, with a cumulative retail area of 2.8 lakh sq. ft.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Siddharth Shah, CMD of SS Retail said that in the value growth that the company has generated of 59%, the SSG has moved to a strong 34%, primarily led by premiumisation and cost increases.

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“Ther has been 30% increase in average selling price (ASP). There is strong demand for premiumisation. Premium sales are spurring very high. Q1 ASP has risen to Rs 32,500. So, there is a very sharp rise in selling price,” Shah said.

He added that there has been some pressure on volumes, the company's Q1 volumes grew at 25% rate. Currently, the company is not seeing any big decline in volume growth and expects to outpace the industry growth this festive season.

He said that contribution from finance has increased as people are buying more phones on EMIs, and now 75% of overall business in terms of value is contributing from finance.

With a strong demand for premium segment, Shah does not expect much slowdown in overall demand due to high prices.

Shah expects the company to deliver 30-35% Same Store Sales Growth in FY27.

SS Retail had recently Rs 500 crore from its initial public offering (IPO), which included Rs 360 crore fresh issue. This will fund 115 new stores and working capital requirements, supporting the next phase of network expansion and business growth, the company said.

At 11;05 AM, SS Retail share price was trading 13.90% higher at Rs 789.30 apiece on the BSE.

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