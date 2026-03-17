'Book LPG Refill Only When Required': Indian Oil Issues Advisory Amid Panic Booking

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Tuesday issued a public advisory urging households to book LPG refills responsibly and avoid panic or advance bookings. The advisory comes amid reports of temporary surge in demand affecting delivery timelines in some areas.

In a post on the social media platform ‘X', the company stated, "Your LPG supply remains secure and uninterrupted." The post emphasised that "IndianOil continues to ensure steady LPG availability for households across the country."

The company acknowledged that "some customers may be booking refills earlier than usual." It further noted that "advance or panic bookings can temporarily increase demand and affect delivery timelines."



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Indian Oil asked customers to take a measured approach, writing, "A small step can make a big difference: Please book your LPG refill only when required and avoid panic bookings."

The advisory highlighted that responsible booking would help maintain smooth supply for all consumers.



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Alongside the post, IOCL shared a video message on ‘X', reiterating the same instructions.

In the message, the Central Public Sector Enterprise urged the public not to panic, stating, "Your LPG supply is uninterrupted and secure."

The company added, "IndianOil is taking all necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted domestic LPG supply across the country."

It again requested consumers, "A humble appeal by Indian Oil: Please book your LPG refill only when required and avoid advance or panic bookings."

Your LPG supply remains secure and uninterrupted.



IndianOil continues to ensure steady LPG availability for households across the country.



We understand that some customers may be booking refills earlier than usual. However, advance or panic bookings can temporarily increase… pic.twitter.com/PaNjbA6dpg — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) March 17, 2026

The advisory comes at a time when several sectors across India are experiencing disruptions due to LPG shortages.

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, told the media on Tuesday that there have been 70,000 panic bookings for LPG cylinders recently.



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Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced that biometric Aadhaar authentication for electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) will now be required for “unauthenticated” LPG customers.

This policy has reportedly been introduced to prevent misuse of LPG distribution amid concerns triggered by the escalating Middle East conflict, which has raised fears over cooking gas supplies.

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