LPG Shortage: Govt Conducts 12,000 Raids, Seizes Over 15,000 Cylinders - 'No Dry Out Reported'

Amid continued panic booking for LPG, the government on Tuesday reported that till not it has conducted 12,000 raids and seized over 15,000 raids. Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas further reiterated that while LPG is a cause of concern, there are no dry outs reported.

She also pointed that on Monday there were 70,000 panic bookings for LPG cylinders. She repeated her request for users to not panic and if possible to look for alternatives.

Sharma on Tuesday said 94% booking of domestic LPG is beng places online. She also asked users to continue to make online booking and not panic. She also noted that Delivery Authenticity Code (DAC) has increased to 76%.

During the briefing she also added that Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Manipur, Gujarat, HP, Karnataka, Uttrakhand etc. have issued orders for allocating non domestic LPG.

Giving an update on ships and seafarers Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secy, Ministry of Shipping said that all 22 ships and seafarers around Gulf are safe. He also added that 161 Indian citizens have been repatriated in the last 24 hours.

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Upding on the LPG ships that were on the way to India, Sinha said that Nanda Devi LPG carrier reached Kandla Port around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. He also added that the consignments are being moved to daughter ships from the mother ships. This is after India's crude supply, tanker Shivalik which is carrying LPG docked at the Mundra port on Monday.

The safe arrival of these crude vessels is pertitent as the world grapples with one of the biggest oil disurptions caused by the on-going Iran conflict. The diruption has led to concerns regarding an LPG shortage in nation-wide.

"The war in the Middle East is creating the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market," International Energy Agency underlined in its monthly report on last week.

The report further highlighted that with Middle East on the boil, global oil supply will decrease by 8 million barrels per day in march.

Moreover, the IEA has slashed its estimates for global consumption growth this year by roughly 25% to 6,40,000 barrels per day from 8,50,000 barrels per day; the lowest since it introduced forecasts for this year last April.

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