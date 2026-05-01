West Bengal Elections: Post-Poll Violence Reported Across Several Districts, Police Launch Probe

Several incidents of alleged post-poll violence were reported from different districts of West Bengal, even as tension continued in parts of the state following the assembly elections, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Incidents of violence were reported from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Malda and North 24 Parganas, he said.

In South 24 Parganas' Bhangar, tension flared on Thursday night after a TMC worker's shop at Nalmuri was allegedly set on fire.

The shop owner, Mohibur Molla, alleged that ISF supporters were behind the incident.

"I am a TMC worker. They set my shop on fire out of political revenge," he claimed.

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ISF leaders denied the allegation, saying their party was not involved.

Clashes were also reported between ISF and TMC supporters in Krishnamati area, where locals alleged repeated crude bomb explosions.

"Remnants of explosives were found scattered in the locality, and several motorcycles were allegedly vandalised. Our officers rushed to the spot and deployed additional forces to bring the situation under control. We have detained several persons for questioning. The situation is tense but under control, and monitoring is on to prevent further escalation," the policeman told PTI.

In South 24 Parganas' Falta, BJP supporters staged a blockade on NH-117 on Friday, alleging that their workers were assaulted and prevented from voting during polling.

Residents of Hasimnagar in Bangnagar-II panchayat alleged that a section of voters were stopped from exercising their franchise on April 29 and later attacked.

The allegations were denied by the ruling TMC.

BJP candidate from Falta, Debanshu Panda, visited the spot and demanded action against those accused of the attack, alleging involvement of a local panchayat functionary.

Police and central forces were deployed, following which officials held talks with protesters and the blockade was lifted.

In Murshidabad, a CPI(M) polling agent, identified as Ruhul Amin, was allegedly attacked on Thursday night at Lochanpur within Islampur police station limits.

According to party sources, Amin was assaulted at a tea stall by a group of local leaders allegedly led by a TMC regional functionary.

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Family members alleged that he had stepped out of his house at night when the incident took place.

The CPI(M) claimed that police did not take action initially, despite lodging a complaint.

The party's candidate from Raninagar Assembly constituency later approached the SP, following which officers visited the spot.

Allegations have also surfaced that portions of CCTV footage from the tea stall were deleted, though there was no official confirmation.

In Malda district, a BJP mandal president, Mahananda Mondal, was badly injured after he was allegedly attacked by suspected TMC workers on Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place in North Balupur area of Ratua. According to BJP leaders, Mondal was stopped on the road and assaulted with bricks.

He was later admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Senior BJP leader Khagen Murmu visited him at the hospital.

Murmu alleged, "The TMC could not resort to violence during polling due to the presence of central forces. Now they are targeting our party workers. We have informed the police."

The TMC has denied the allegations, terming them baseless.

Meanwhile, police said five persons were injured, two of them seriously, in a clash between TMC and BJP workers at Dulduli Kakpara under Hingalganj police station in North 24 Parganas district.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the incident, a police officer said, adding that the clash was triggered by political rivalry.

Both BJP and TMC workers sustained injuries, and one supporter from each party was among those arrested.

The two-phase West Bengal assembly polls ended on Wednesday with what the election watchdog said was the state's highest-ever voter turnout of 92.84%, leading to mouth-watering anticipation ahead of the announcement of results on Monday as both contenders sounded sanguine about their victory prospects.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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