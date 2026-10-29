Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan Starrer Struggles To Pick Up Pace

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer is struggling to maintain its box office momentum six days after its release.

The spy comedy witnessed another dip in collections on Wednesday, continuing its uneven theatrical run after an initial weekend boost.

Day 6 Box Office Collection

Udta Teer collected Rs 2.65 crore net in India across 5,781 shows on Day 6, marking an 18.5% drop from the previous day's collection, according to Sacnilk estimates. The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 28.65 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 34.18 crore.

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Overseas, the film earned Rs 75 lakh on first Wednesday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 8.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 42.68 crore.

Total Audience Turnout

An estimated 1,52,148 tickets were sold for Udta Teer on Day 6, taking its total footfalls to approximately 14.67 lakh.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Udta Teer opened with Rs 4.10 crore net in India on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.25 crore on Day 2. Its earnings rose to Rs 8.20 crore on Day 3, taking its opening weekend collection to Rs 19.55 crore.

The film's collections dropped to Rs 3.20 crore on Day 4 before showing a slight recovery with Rs 3.25 crore on Day 5. However, its earnings fell again to Rs 2.65 crore on Day 6.

The latest decline indicates that the film is facing challenges in maintaining its opening-week momentum during the weekdays.

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About The Film

Written and directed by debutant Aakash Kaushik, Udta Teer is a spy comedy that follows a Pakistani intelligence agent who loses his memory during a mission and begins to believe he is an Indian counter-terrorism officer.

The action-spy comedy marks Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana's reunion after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film also stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor and Gulshan Grover in supporting roles.

Udta Teer is backed by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The film's music is composed by Sachin-Jigar, with cinematography by Harshvir Oberai and Sunil Patel.

Udta Teer was released in theatres on October 23, 2026, and has a runtime of approximately two hours and 17 minutes.

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