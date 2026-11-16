First Song Of Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha To Release Tomorrow, Actress Drops Glimpse

Shraddha Kapoor is awaiting the release of her highly anticipated biographical drama, Eetha. A few weeks before the film arrives in theatres, the actress has delighted fans by announcing the release date of the first song from her upcoming film. Titled ‘Ji Ji Re Ji,' the Lavani-inspired folk track will be out on Tuesday.

Shraddha dropped a teaser of the song on Instagram, giving viewers a peek into the film's lively musical universe. The clip showed her grooving to its lyrics in a red and green Nauvari saree, perfectly embodying the spirit, grace and expressions of legendary Lavani and Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

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‘Ji Ji Re Ji' brings together an outstanding musical team. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the song has been composed, arranged, conducted and produced by the National Award-winning duo Ajay-Atul, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics.

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Choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, the song showcases Shraddha in a striking traditional avatar. Her expressive dance moves, graceful adaayein and an impressive stage presence are hard to miss.

Sharing the teaser, Shraddha captioned, “Na talwar ki dhaar se, Na teeron ki bauchhaar se, Churaate hain dil hum, Ghunghrooun ke jhankar se. Eetha ka pehla gaana, kal aa raha hai! #JiJiReJi. #EETHA aa rahi cinemas mein 4 December ko.”

How Are Fans Reacting?

Shortly after Shraddha dropped the glimpse, fans flocked to the comments section to express their excitement for Eetha's upcoming song.

"Master piece loading,” read a comment. Another said, “These lavani sequences are gonna set the big screen on fire for sure.” "Ufffff Shraddha × Shreya,” a user gushed. Another commented, “The Gracious dancer Kapoor is so back y'll.”

“This song gives me goosebumps. Cannot wait for the full songggg,” another remarked.

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All About Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha

The biographical drama, made under the direction of Laxman Utekar, is based on the life of one of Maharashtra's most celebrated Tamasha and Lavani performers, Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Shraddha steps into the role of the legendary performer, bringing Vithabai's journey to fame, her personal struggles and artistic legacy in Maharashtra's folk theatre tradition to the big screen.

Besides Shraddha, Eetha also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Anant Joshi, Siddharth Jadhav, Akshara Singh, Ulka Gupta, Ulka Gupta and late actor Nana Patekar.

Presented by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, Eetha is all set for a theatrical release on December 4, 2026.

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