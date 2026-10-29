Rise And Fall S2: Sonam Malik’s Mother Accidentally Kisses Niharika Tiwari On Lips; She Says 'Aunty Ne Meri Pappi Le Li’

The much-anticipated family on Rise And Fall Season 2 opened its doors to family members, bringing a wave of emotion and unexpected moments inside the house. The family visit, however, took a dramatic turn on October 27 that left the contestants surprised and soon turned into a hilarious moment.

When wrestler Sonam Malik's mother entered the house to meet her daughter, she accidentally kissed reality TV personality Niharika Tiwari on the lips.

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Sonam Malik's Mother Kisses Niharika Tiwari On Rise And Fall 2

In the episode, Sonam Malik's mother entered the Rise And Fall house to meet her daughter and greet the other contestants. However, her interaction with Niharika Tiwari took an awkward and surprising moment that nobody expected. While embracing her, she accidentally ended up kissing Niharika on the lips.

The unexpected moment caught everyone off guard. Sonam's mother herself appeared surprised by what had happened and even fell to the ground. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, on the other hand, burst into laughter.

Gautam Gulati struggled to process what had just happened. He asked, “Ek baat bata? Kya galat jagah par…?” Jaswanth Bopanna and Rishabh Jaiswal then explained that it was a lip-to-lip kiss, leaving Gautam even more shocked!

Niharika, meanwhile, took the incident in good humour and joked, “Mereko Priyanka ko aage kar dena chaiye tha. Priyanka ki pappi ho jati yaar.” (I should have put Priyanka in front. Priyanka would have got a kiss.)

She went on to joke that even her own mother had not kissed her during her time on the show, but Sonam's mother ended up kissing her. Her comments added another humorous layer to the already surprising scene.

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All About Rise and Fall Season 2

Replacing Season 1 host Ashneer Grover, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is currently hosting the second season of Rise and Fall. The reality show streams daily on Prime Video, with new episodes released at 12 noon.

The contestants in the second season include Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Niharika Tiwari, Sonam Malik, Jaswanth Bopanna, Gautam Gulati, Rishabh Jaiswal, Manish Kashyap, Tehseen Poonawalla, Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Tej Pratap Yadav, Sara Gurpal, Siwet Tomar, Kaira Anu, Raj Grover, Irina Rudakova, Kajal Raghwani and Anish Bhagat.

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