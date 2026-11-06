Did Ramayana Get Sita's Jewellery Wrong? Designer Responds To Social Media Criticism

Ramayana has been made with a reported budget of Rs 4000 crore for two parts and the film uses large sets and visual effects to bring the epic story to life. But the jewellery worn by the actors has caught viewers' attention. Since the first trailer came out, many wondered if the designs match the time period shown in the film.

Majority of the discussion was focused on Sita's wedding look, as people pointed out that jadau jewellery was worn during that period. Now, the film's jewellery designer Tarang Arora, who is also the Creative Director and CEO of Tribe Amrapali, spoke about the choices made for the film. He explained that there is no clear record of the jewellery worn during that period, so the team had to make the design based on available knowledge.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Tarang said, “What they're saying is maybe correct. What I'm trying to say is, do we know what jewellery was there at that time? If they do, I'll be happy to work on that. There is no jadau jewellery. I don't agree that there has been jadau jewellery used, but yes, I still say there could be a possibility. The problem is that we don't know. We have to assume, to the best of our knowledge.”

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“If we go to Nathdwara or any Krishna ji temple, the jewellery what he is wearing, was he wearing jewellery like that for real back in the day? We don't know, but I think what we are trying to do here is create a look which is closest, and of course a look which is going to glorify them and make them larger than life. Of course, it's a symbolism of being a god or someone who was ruling at that time. These are speculations.”

Tarang Arora added that all the jewellery made for Ramayana has been created by hand. The team used gemstones bought and cut in Jaipur. Around 150 workers spent more than two and a half years making them. The team also created more than 4000 jewellery items for the film, but the work involved making many more designs before choosing the final ones.

Each design was changed several times until it matched what the makers wanted. The long process also became tiring for the designers, who had to keep coming up with new ideas. During the time, they even looked at different books, explored fresh designs and came up with new ways of thinking to keep the work going.

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. Other cast members also include Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Vivek Oberoi.

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