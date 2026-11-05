Mookuthi Amman 2 Advance Booking: Nayanthara's Film Crosses Rs 3 Crore Ahead Of Release

Gearing up for its theatrical release on Friday, Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 is seeing a steady advance ticket sales, with Chennai emerging as its biggest market. The movie is bringing a mix of fantasy, mythology and drama to the big screen. The Tamil film has generated interest among audiences ahead of its arrival in theatres.

The devotional fantasy has crossed the Rs 3 crore mark in advance bookings ahead of its theatrical release. The film has sold Rs 3.37 crore in advance booking across six show dates, with Rs 2.61 crore in bookings without blocked seats.

ALSO READ: Mookuthi Amman 2 Advance Bookings: Nayanthara Starrer Posts Steady Ticket Sales

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Day-Wise Advance Bookings

The film's opening day collection stands at Rs 86.77 lakh after including block seats. Without block seats, the collection stands at Rs 61.34 lakh from 55,798 tickets across 1,296 shows. On Day 2, bookings reached Rs 57.47 lakh, while the collection without block seats stood at Rs 44.87 lakh. The film sold 36,692 tickets for the day.

On Day 3, advance bookings stood at Rs 56.35 lakh, including block seats, and Rs 43.93 lakh without them. A total of 35,911 tickets had been booked. On Day 4, the film recorded Rs 26.54 lakh in advance bookings. The figure without block seats was Rs 18.62 lakh, with 17,742 tickets sold.

About Mookuthi Amman 2

Mookuthi Amman 2, written by Venkatt Ragavan, also stars Duniya Vijay, Regena Cassandrra, Urvashi, Yogi Babu and Ilavarasan, among others.

HipHop Tamizha has composed the music. Gopinath Venugopal handles the cinematography and Fenny Oliver the editing. Ishari K Ganesh produces the film under his Vels Film International banner.

The film is a sequel to the Tamil fantasy-comedy ‘Mookuthi Amman', directed by RJ Balaji and co-directed by N J Saravanan.

Balaji also starred in the film alongside Nayanthara and an ensemble cast featuring Urvashi, Smruthi Venkat, Moulee and Ajay Ghosh. The film revolves around a news anchor who joins hands with a goddess to expose a godman as a fraud.

‘Mookuthi Amman' premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on November 14, 2020, after its planned theatrical release was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and received positive reviews from critics.

ALSO READ: LIVE UPDATES Ramayana Live Updates: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Starrer Opens Globally In Cinema, Eyes Rs 100 Crore On Day 1

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.