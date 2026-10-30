Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil OTT Releases This Weekend: Immortal, Thella Kaagitham And More; Here's What To Watch

The latest South Indian OTT lineup brings together crime, family drama, horror, romance and investigative thrillers, giving viewers several stories to explore across different languages and streaming platforms.

Immortal (Sony LIV)

Immortal is a Tamil vampire-themed fantasy horror thriller. It centres on a young bachelor who moves into a luxury apartment occupied by a charming woman, but strange incidents soon turn his new home into a nightmare. GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar headline the film, while Sam CS has composed the score. The romantic first half gradually shifts into darker territory. The film has a runtime of 2 hours 11 minutes.

Streaming from October 30

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Thella Kaagitham (ETV Win)

Thella Kaagitham is a Telugu teenage romantic drama directed by debutant Ramesh Bandreddy. It follows two school sweethearts whose relationship is tested after a consequential decision, while encouraging teenagers to communicate with their parents. Nakshatra makes her debut, alongside Ajay and Harsh Roshan. The 2-hour-36-minute film features music and scenic cinematography.

Streaming from October 30

SI Yugandhar (Netflix)

SI Yugandhar stars Aadi Saikumar as an upright sub-inspector who investigates a mysterious body and uncovers dark secrets within the city. Directed by Raghavendra Katari, the crime thriller features music by Marcus M, cinematography by Ravindranath T and editing by SJ Shivakiran. Its runtime is 2 hours 31 minutes.

Streaming from October 30

Avaraachan & Sons (Netflix)

Avaraachan & Sons explores the complicated relationship between Avaraachan and his sons. His reckless, booze-fuelled lifestyle, involving theft and drug use, has troubled his children since childhood. Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi, Vinay Forrt and Grace Antony star in the Malayalam family comedy-drama.

Streaming from October 30

Akka (Netflix)

Akka is a Tamil crime thriller set in 1980s Pernuru, a fictional town ruled by a powerful matriarchal system. The Akkas, an elite sisterhood, control its political and economic power as well as an underground gold-smuggling network. Keerthi Suresh, Radhika Apte, Tanvi Azmi and Nivedita Bhargava star in the series.

Streaming from October 30

Rudravanam PS (ZEE5)

Rudravanam PS follows SI Sivakumar as he investigates a missing-person case in a remote village. The discovery of a headless corpse leads him towards local politics, corruption and hidden secrets. Naresh Agastya, Ramesh Konambhotla, Sugali Siloni and Shiva Alapati feature in the series.

Streaming from October 30

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