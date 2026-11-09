Anjali Anand Recalls Her Shah Rukh Khan Obsession: 'I Had A Whole Chapter Om Shanti Om Rough Book'

For many Bollywood fans, Shah Rukh Khan's dialogues are more than just lines from a film. They are memories from school days, college years and countless movie marathons. From repeating his iconic lines to trying to recreate his mannerisms, growing up with Bollywood often means having a favourite star whose dialogues you know by heart.

Anjali Anand was one such fan. The actress, who has made a name for herself through her work across television, reality shows, OTT and films, recently opened up about her childhood obsession with cinema and revealed just how early her love for acting began.

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In a conversation with Soha Ali Khan, Anjali spoke about her early years and said she never really had a conventional answer when people asked her what she wanted to become.

Recalling how people would often ask her what she wanted to become, the actress said, “I never said doctor, pilot, engineer. I didn't know what I wanted to be. But I just told them I would do a Dharma film. I'm not even joking.”

Anjali Anand Had An Om Shanti Om Rough Book

The actress also spoke about her childhood obsession with Bollywood. Describing herself as an out-and-out filmy person, Anjali revealed that she would narrate Shah Rukh Khan's dialogues in class. She even had an entire chapter in her rough notebook dedicated to film dialogues.

“I used to be the class monitor. My best friend used to be the class monitor. And she is the studio's one and I'm not. She used to be like everybody has to be quiet. And I used to monitor the class and narrate Shah Rukh Khan dialogues. I had a whole chapter of rough book. I had all of that. I'm a filmy keeda. I'm an out and out irritating filmy person. People used to laugh at that time,” she shared.

Anjali Anand In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Talking about her casting in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Anjali revealed that her initial reaction to the character of Golu was quite different.

“When I first read about the role, I was like I will have to say no to Karan Johar. This is my thing. And I'm saying my name is Anjali. I have to say no to this. And I'm like okay,” she said.

However, after reading the complete script, she realised that the character was exactly what she had been looking for.

“This is me telling people enough about the body,” Anjali added.

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The actress further explained that the role allowed her to prove herself in and out in every medium. Anjali also pointed out how filmmakers like Karan Johar have evolved in their storytelling over the years.

“Someone like Karan Johar also wrote a script different from what he wrote earlier. Very slowly but he has come along. And I'm just glad I got to represent that,” she concluded.

Anjali Anand's Acting Career

The actress started her acting journey in the Indian television industry and earned recognition for her performances in shows such as Dhhai Kilo Prem and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. Her performance as Golu in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani further brought her into the spotlight.

She went on to participate in reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Most recently, the actress starred in Farhan Akhtar's next Netflix series, Dabba Cartel and Dhamaal 4.

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