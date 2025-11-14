Rajauli Election Results 2025: Pinki Bharti Vs Ranjit Kumar — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Rajauli seat in Bihar, where Pinki Bharti of the RJD, Ranjit Kumar of the AAP, and Naresh Chaudhari of JSP are in the fray.

Rajauli went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections, and saw a voter turnout of 60.01%.

Here is all you need to know about the Rajauli constituency: