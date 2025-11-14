Rajauli Election Results 2025: Pinki Bharti Vs Ranjit Kumar — Who's Winning?
Rajauli went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections, and saw a voter turnout of 60.01%.
Counting is underway for the Rajauli seat in Bihar, where Pinki Bharti of the RJD, Ranjit Kumar of the AAP, and Naresh Chaudhari of JSP are in the fray.
Here is all you need to know about the Rajauli constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The Rajauli (SC) Assembly constituency falls under the Nawada Lok Sabha constituency. For years, the BJP held the Rajauli seat with little challenge. But in 2015, the RJD pulled off a surprise victory — one of the constituency’s most unexpected upsets — and since then, the contests here have become increasingly unpredictable.
Prakash Veer of the RJD is the current MLA from Rajauli, having won the seat in both 2020 and 2015. In the 2020 election, 1,67,735 voters cast their ballots, representing a turnout of 50.43% of the total electorate.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.