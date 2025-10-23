Tejashwi Yadav Named Mahagathbandhan's CM Face For Bihar Assembly Polls

RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has been officially announced as the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan alliance for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The announcement was made by Rajasthan’s former chief minister, India Congress Committee’s senior observer for Bihar Assembly Polls Ashok Gehlot during Mahagathbandhan’s press conference on Thursday, Oct. 23.

Gehlot said the Mahagathbandhan has picked Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial face because he is "young" and "committed". He then asked NDA. "I want to ask Amit Shah... our leader is Tejashwi Yadav. Now they should confirm who is their (NDA) Chief Minister face."

VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani has been declared the Deputy Chief Ministerial face of the alliance. Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot further added that, “One more Deputy CM will be announced later.”

During the press conference, Tejashwi Yadav expressed gratitude to all alliance partners and affirmed that the Mahagathbandhan will work collectively to rebuild Bihar.

Earlier on Wednesday, Yadav unveiled a series of welfare promises aimed at women voters ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, pledging to offer permanent jobs to Jeevika Community Mobilisers (Didis) and offer them a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 if his party comes to power.

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. Bihar will see a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, includes the Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj has staked claims on all 243 seats in the state.