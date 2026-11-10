NICL AO Prelims Admit Card For 2026 Released; Exam To Be Held On November 17

National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has released admit cards for Administrative Officer Preliminary Examination 2026. Candidates registered for the recruitment can download their call letters from the insurer's official website: nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. Admit card was issued on November 10 for candidates competing for 321 Administrative Officer Scale I vacancies across Generalist and Specialist categories.

The preliminary examination is scheduled for November 17, 2026, while the main examination will be held on December 22, 2026. Applicants can access the hall ticket by visiting the NICL website and opening the Administrative Officer recruitment section. They will need to enter their registration number or roll number along with their password or date of birth to log in. After completing the security verification, candidates can view the admit card, check the examination details and download a copy for future use.

The facility to download the preliminary examination call letter will remain available until November 17. Candidates have been advised to carefully verify details such as their name, roll number, examination date, reporting time and test centre address before appearing for the examination.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | CLAT 2027 Mock Test Goes Live Today; Check Official Link, Login Process

The recruitment drive includes 200 vacancies for Generalist Officers, while the remaining posts are spread across specialist disciplines such as Information Technology, Finance, Legal, Agriculture, Risk Engineering, Automobile Engineering and Company Secretary.

Candidates appearing for the preliminary examination must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the test centre along with an original and valid photo identity proof. Those failing to produce the required documents may not be permitted to take the examination.

The NICL AO selection process begins with an online preliminary examination carrying 100 marks. Candidates shortlisted at this stage will move to the mains, which includes a 250-mark objective examination and a 30-mark descriptive test. Those clearing the subsequent stages will be called for a personal interview, document verification and medical examination.

READ | India Win Two Gold Medals At Junior Astronomy Olympiad, Grab 5 Medals In Total

Candidates can download the NICL AO Prelims Admit Card 2026 through the official NICL recruitment portal and are advised to keep a printed copy ready well ahead of the November 17 examination.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.