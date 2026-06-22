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US Permits Iran To Sell Oil Under 60-Day Licence After Round 1 Of Talks

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says Tehran has committed to free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and agreed to allow UN nuclear inspectors back into the country.

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US Permits Iran To Sell Oil Under 60-Day Licence After Round 1 Of Talks
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The United States has temporarily eased restrictions on Iranian oil exports following what officials described as “productive talks” between Washington and Tehran in Switzerland over the weekend.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that the Treasury Department had issued a temporary 60-day general licence allowing the production, delivery and sale of Iranian oil.

“As part of the framework, Treasury has issued a temporary 60-day general license authorizing the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian oil,” Bessent said in a social media post.

(This is a developing story)

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