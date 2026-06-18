RBI To Conduct Three-Day Variable Repo Rate Auction Of Rs 1 Lakh Crore On June 19

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it will conduct a three-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction of Rs 1 lakh crore on June 19, according to a notification.

The auction will take place between 9.30 am and 10 am on June 19, and the reversal of these funds will take place on June 22, the release said.

"On a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions, it has been decided to conduct a Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction on Friday, June 19," the RBI said in a release.

Currently, the liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around Rs 4,772.21 crore on June 17, which has narrowed from Rs 23,881.21 crore on June 16, following the advance tax payments.

The liquidity surplus reported on June 17 was the lowest level since March 22, 2026, when the banking system was in a liquidity deficit of Rs 65,395.64 crore, the RBI data showed.

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To ease liquidity pressures and keep overnight money market rates in check, the central bank has infused transient liquidity of about Rs 1.89 lakh crore through variable rate repo (VRR) auctions of different tenures over the past few days.

Of the total infusion, the RBI injected Rs 72,300 crore on Wednesday through two VRR auctions, Rs 89,440 crore via a seven-day VRR auction on June 16, and Rs 28,220 crore through an overnight VRR auction on June 15, according to RBI data.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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