LPG Crunch: Govt Prepping For 30-40% Demand Spike For Induction Cookers, Sources Say

The goivernment is prepping for 30% to 40% spike in deamd for induction cookers as more households expected to move towards ‘clean' cooking amid gas supply shortage, people in the know told NDTV Profit. This transition towards induction cooking expected to create additional demand of 13-27 GW.

However, with the likelyhood of increase in demand, Power Ministry, Directorate General of Foreign Trade and Department for Promotion of Industry and International Trade are in active talks with electric cooktop companies on issues faced in boosting production. People in the know further said that government has already delayed mandatory star labelling for induction cooktops from July 1, 2026 to January 1, 2027 in anticipation of demand boost

Currently, India sees sales of around 1 crore induction cooktops annually.

This comes amid an LPG cruch in the country due to the ongoing Iran war. Sujata Sharma, the joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on Thursday during a press conference flagged pressure on LPG supplies due to the prevailing geopolitical situation, noting India's dependence on imports.

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“As you are aware, LPG supply has been affected due to the present geopolitical situation, and nearly 60% of the country's LPG requirement is met through imports. In view of this, domestic consumers have been prioritised, and 100% supply for household use has been ensured,” she said.

The government has ramped up distribution to prevent shortages at the consumer level. According to Sharma, around 10 lakh 5-kg LPG cylinders have been sold since March 23, reflecting steady demand, especially from households and small commercial users.

“No dry-out has been reported at any LPG distributor. Yesterday alone, more than 51 lakh households received LPG cylinder deliveries,” she added.

On service efficiency, Sharma said digital adoption in LPG booking and delivery remains high. “Our online booking has reached 98%, and OTP-based LPG delivery stands at 92%,” she said.

Officials said LPG distribution networks across the country are fully operational and continue to respond efficiently to demand.

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