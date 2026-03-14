India Well Stocked With Fertilisers Ahead Of Kharif Season: Govt Sources

India has adequate fertiliser stocks ahead of the 2026 Kharif sowing season, with supplies of key nutrients such as urea, DAP and NPK at comfortable levels, government sources said. This is despite supply disruptions caused due to ongoing Iran conflict.

Urea stocks currently stand at about 62 lakh tonnes, roughly 10 lakh tonnes higher than the level seen last year, while DAP stocks are at 25 lakh tonnes, almost double the year-ago level. NPK stocks have reached a record 56 lakh tonnes, compared with 31 lakh tonnes last year, the sources said.

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Domestic production is also expected to support availability. Normal urea production is estimated at around 25 lakh tonnes per month, though output in March is likely to be lower at around 17 lakh tonnes as plant maintenance activities have been advanced to the month to optimise gas usage.

To ensure adequate supplies, India has also stepped up imports. The government advanced a global urea tender amid geopolitical uncertainties, with orders placed for about 13.5 lakh tonnes in mid-February. Around 90% of the imported urea is expected to arrive by the end of March, according to the sources.

The government has also approved spot gas procurement through the Empowered Pool Management Committee (EPMC), with GAIL expected to conduct the first phase of purchases by Tuesday.

On the import front, fertiliser supplies from Russia continue uninterrupted, while shipments from Russia and Morocco are being routed via the Cape of Good Hope. India's five-year DAP supply agreement with Saudi Arabia also remains in place, ensuring steady supplies.

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With these measures, fertiliser stocks are expected to remain comfortable ahead of peak Kharif demand starting around May 15, the sources said. However, the outlook remains contingent on a normal and timely monsoon.

Authorities are also closely monitoring fertiliser sales across 652 districts, with a system in place to flag abnormal sales patterns to prevent hoarding or diversion.

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