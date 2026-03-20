India To Push WTO Reforms, Flag Global Trade Concerns At MC14 Meet

India will push for strengthening and reforming the global trade architecture at the upcoming WTO Ministerial Conference 14, scheduled to be held in Yaoundé, Cameroon from March 24–29.

The Indian delegation will be led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal along with the Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, sources said.

Key issues on the agenda include the future of the e-commerce moratorium, and India's position on the proposed Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement, which has been a contentious multilateral initiative.

Discussions are also expected around agriculture and the proposed fisheries subsidies (Fisheries-II) agreement, both critical areas for developing countries.

India is also set to participate in the G33 grouping of developing nations, which typically coordinates positions on agriculture and food security.

Sources indicated that global trade tensions, including tariff actions by the United States, could also come up during discussions, as member countries raise concerns over protectionist measures.

India's broad stance remains that the World Trade Organization must be strengthened to play a more effective role in ensuring a fair and rules-based global trading system.

Also Read: US-Iran War Disruptions Likely To Dent March Exports; UK FTA May Kick In By May

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.