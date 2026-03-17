India Post Launches Next-Day Guaranteed Delivery In Select Cities: All You Need To Know

India Post has officially launched its next-day guaranteed delivery service, aiming to provide faster and more reliable courier options for urgent consignments. The new services were inaugurated on Tuesday, March 17, by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Minister of State for Communications Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani at Rangbhawan Auditorium, Akashwani Bhawan, New Delhi.



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According to a Deccan Herald report, the newly introduced services include ‘24 Speed Post', ‘24 Speed Post Parcel', and ‘48 Speed Post', designed to offer assured delivery timelines for urgent consignments. The rollout begins from Today, March 17.



What is the new service?



The main feature of the launch is the ‘24 Speed Post', which focuses on time-sensitive deliveries.

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New Delhi: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Communications Minister, along with MoS Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, launches India Post's guaranteed next-day… pic.twitter.com/4NbnGc3lbm — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 17, 2026

As per the announcement, “24 speed post” has been introduced as a next-day guaranteed delivery service for consignments that require urgent handling.



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According to reports, the department has also introduced “24 and 48 speed post” services to ensure delivery timelines of D+1 and D+2 respectively. These services are supported by dedicated processing systems and priority air transport to maintain the promised timelines.



Cities covered in first phase



In its initial rollout, the service will be available across six metro cities. These include Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai. The department said that this phase is expected to strengthen its presence in the express delivery segment.



Services offered to customers:

India Post Launches Next-Day guaranteed Delivery!



Forget everything you know about "waiting for the mail." India Post has officially entered the express race with Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery.



- OTP-Based Secure Delivery: Handed over only to the intended recipient.

- Real-Time… pic.twitter.com/bK1CSKT6yT — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 17, 2026

The service includes several features aimed at improving tracking and delivery transparency. Customers will receive SMS alerts for end-to-end tracking of consignments. Bulk bookings will be eligible for free pickup, and deliveries will be completed using OTP-based authentication.



According to the report, additional features include API integration and centralized billing systems for business users, along with a ‘Buy Now Pay Later' (BNPL) facility. In cases where delivery timelines are not met, a money-back guarantee has also been introduced.

Hon'ble Minister Shri @JM_Scindia ji addresses the launch of 24 Speed Post - Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery.



????Rangbhawan Auditorium, Akashvani Bhawan, New Delhi. https://t.co/haONHVNe08 — Office Of JM Scindia (@Officejmscindia) March 17, 2026

With these additions, the department aims to provide better visibility from the point of pickup to final delivery by using tracking alerts and OTP verification mechanisms.

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