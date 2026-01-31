India-EU Trade Deal: India Sees Scope For Robust US Trade Deal After EU Pact, Says Piyush Goyal

India expects to conclude a strong trade agreement with the United States, with negotiations continuing in parallel to its recently concluded pact with the European Union, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Speaking in an interview with NDTV, Goyal said India remains in regular contact with US counterparts and is confident of reaching a deal. He pushed back against suggestions that progress on the Europe agreement could delay talks with Washington.

“We are having very good discussions with the United States of America,” Goyal said. “I think we'll have an equally robust, equally good deal with the United States quite soon.”

The comments come as India and the US continue negotiations that resumed last year after a pause triggered by tariff actions. While the talks have yet to reach a conclusion, Goyal's remarks signal confidence that discussions are moving forward despite geopolitical and trade-related frictions.

Parallel Negotiations

Goyal said India does not negotiate trade agreements against artificial deadlines, stressing that talks with the US are proceeding on their own track. The EU agreement, he said, was concluded when both sides were ready, rather than to meet a preset date.

“You must have heard me on so many interviews and public comments. We never negotiate with a deadline,” Goyal said, adding that the European deal was finalised after sustained engagement rather than last-minute pressure.

The minister indicated that the same approach applies to negotiations with the US, where discussions are ongoing at multiple levels as both sides work through outstanding issues.

Policy Signal

By signalling confidence on a potential US agreement soon after the EU pact, Goyal positioned India's trade strategy as multi-track rather than sequential. The comments suggest New Delhi sees scope to deepen economic engagement with Washington without linking progress to timelines or external commentary.

The remarks also indicate that India views its major trade negotiations as complementary, rather than competitive, as it seeks to expand market access and economic partnerships across developed economies.

