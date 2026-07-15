India Could Face Up To 100% US Tariffs Under New Russian Oil Bill

US senators on Tuesday unveiled a revised version of a Russia sanctions bill that softens an earlier threat of steep tariffs on China, India and other buyers of Russian energy, according to Reuters.

The bipartisan measure, championed by Senator Lindsey Graham, aims to sanction Russian officials while using tariffs to pressure China and India into reducing their dependence on Russian oil and gas, Reuters reported.

Graham, who died suddenly on Saturday, had disclosed just a day earlier, during a visit to Ukraine, that he had struck an agreement with President Donald Trump to advance the bill more than a year after it was first introduced.

Senate aides said the bill had 26 co-sponsors, with more expected to join shortly, and voiced confidence over its prospects of passage.

What Changes

The updated version, which replaces the original bill introduced by Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal in April 2025, caps potential tariffs on the top five buyers of Russian crude and gas at 100%, down sharply from the blanket 500% proposed earlier.

It also carves out an exemption for countries importing less than 15% of Russia's natural gas exports provided they are actively cutting back — a provision that could shield Japan, France, Hungary and Belgium. China, India, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan currently rank as the top purchasers of Russian crude.

ALSO READ: Kuwait Refinery, US Infrastructure In Bahrain Hit As Iran Warns Hormuz To Stay Shut

The bill additionally targets Russia's so-called shadow fleet of tankers, key financial institutions including its central bank, and major state energy ventures such as Yamal LNG. Crucially, it grants Trump the authority to waive the sanctions if he judges doing so serves US national interest.

Trump Eyes Wider Scope

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Trump suggested sanctions targeting Iran and Hezbollah could still be folded into the legislation, calling it a "very big thing" if those measures were added, though Blumenthal urged caution against expanding the bill's scope further.

Trump also framed the legislation as a tribute to Graham. "This is in honor of Lindsey. This was his thing. He wanted this more than anything," Trump said, adding he believed "there's a good chance that it gets done."

ALSO READ: US Reimposes Naval Blockade On Iranian Ports, Launches Fresh Strikes

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.