Govt Mulls Gradual Rollback Of Crisis-Era Fuel Supply Measures

A phased rollback of the emergency fuel-supply measures is on the cards as the government reviews the restrictions introduced during the recent West Asia crisis and assesses the possibility of easing them once market conditions stabilise, according to an official source.

The officials said that though it is too early to take a final call on easing the restrictions, the situation is being closely monitored on a daily basis before any decision is taken.

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The existing measures will remain in place for now to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability and protect domestic supplies. The relaxation in the restrictions will depend on the normalisation of supply conditions and a sustained improvement in the fuel market environment.

The emergency steps were implemented as a precautionary measure to safeguard essential fuel availability across the country. These included prioritising natural gas supplies for critical sectors to ensure continuity of key operations.

"We have been reviewing the situation on a daily basis... all the measures we took during this crisis period will be reviewed and once we feel confident that the situation has normalised, we will start rolling those back," the government official said.

The government also tightened LPG distribution norms, with allocations to commercial and industrial users reduced to preserve stocks for household consumers. The waiting period between LPG cylinder refills was increased as part of efforts to manage demand and maintain adequate supplies.

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In addition, authorities introduced stricter monitoring measures to prevent hoarding and ensure that petrol and diesel supplies remained available to consumers. Officials said the objective of the restrictions was to balance demand and supply during a period of uncertainty.

While supply pressures have shown signs of easing, the government remained cautious and is adopting a calibrated approach before removing the temporary measures.

The review came as authorities continued to assess fuel availability, consumption patterns and market conditions before deciding on the timeline for lifting the restrictions.

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