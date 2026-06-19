RIL AGM: India Must Never Be Held Hostage By 'Energy Insecurity', Says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday said India must ensure it is never held hostage by energy insecurity, outlining an ambitious multi-pronged strategy spanning solar, wind, batteries, hydrogen, compressed biogas and underground coal gasification to reduce the country's dependence on imported energy.

Addressing shareholders at Reliance Industries' annual general meeting, Ambani noted that India continues to rely on overseas sources for more than 70% of its energy requirements, leaving it exposed to geopolitical tensions and global supply disruptions.

"We consider it our duty to ensure India's future is never held hostage by energy insecurity," Ambani said.

He added that Reliance is implementing what he described as the most comprehensive, integrated and future-focused energy plan by any Indian corporate.

"The singular aim is that India must produce almost all the energy it needs in abundance, in the most affordable and in most eco-friendly manner," he said.

The strategy spans investments across solar energy, battery storage, wind power, green hydrogen, underground coal gasification (UCG) and compressed biogas (CBG), aimed at strengthening India's long-term energy independence.

Executive Director Anant Ambani highlighted the company's role during recent supply disruptions triggered by geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

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He said Reliance's exploration and production business remains a key pillar of India's energy security, with its KG-D6 and coal bed methane (CBM) assets among the country's most productive natural gas fields.

"When the West Asian conflict disrupted LNG supplies, Reliance swiftly redirected its domestic gas to priority sectors such as city gas distribution, fertilisers and power generation. When the nation needed it most, Reliance delivered," Anant Ambani said.

He added that despite disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, Reliance increased LPG supplies four-fold to help India manage import shortages.

"This is the structural advantage of building the world's most integrated, most flexible, most resilient refining and chemicals complex. The decades of investment in feedstock diversity, gasifier infrastructure and operational excellence delivered when it mattered the most," he said.

Anant Ambani also outlined the progress of Reliance's renewable energy ambitions. The company's renewable energy hub in Kutch, spread across 5,50,000 acres, is expected to generate more than 40 billion units of green electricity annually, equivalent to around 3% of India's annual electricity requirement.

He said the project targets peak manufacturing capacity of 55 MW of solar modules and 150 MWh of battery containers per day.

In the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, Reliance reported FY26 revenue of ₹6,62,401 crore, up 5.7%, while EBITDA increased 10.1% to ₹60,546 crore.

Anant Ambani also said the company is progressing towards making Jamnagar the world's first end-to-end autonomous refinery, calling it an industrial milestone that could redefine the future of global refining.

Meanwhile, Jio-bp continued to expand its fuel retail business during the year, with petrol and diesel sales volumes rising 29% and its network growing to nearly 2,200 retail outlets.

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