Gadkari Defends Ethanol Push: Fuel Can Be Made From Agri-Waste, Spoiled Veggies

While defending the government's ethanol blending programme, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said ethanol can be produced from a wide range of non-food sources, including agricultural waste and even rotting fruits and vegetables, as India seeks to strengthen its energy self-reliance.

In an interview with CNN-News18, Gadkari said the recent tensions in West Asia have reinforced the need for India to reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuels, arguing that energy security is critical for both the economy and national interests.

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Rejecting criticism that ethanol production diverts food crops away from consumption, Gadkari said such concerns stem from a limited understanding of biofuels.

"Urban, centralised thinkers say ethanol is just alcohol," he said, adding that the fuel can also be produced from crop residue, organic waste, and spoiled fruits and vegetables.

Gadkari reiterated that expanding domestic ethanol production would strengthen India's energy security, curb pollution, and create additional income opportunities for farmers by monetising agricultural waste.

The minister also defended the Centre's E20 fuel programme, maintaining that the blended fuel is safe for both existing and new vehicles.

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He dismissed claims linking vehicle damage to ethanol-blended petrol, saying mechanical issues cannot automatically be attributed to the fuel and accusing critics of spreading misinformation.

Highlighting the economic benefits of the policy, Gadkari said the government's push to produce ethanol from maize has boosted farm prices.

According to him, maize prices climbed from around Rs 1,200 per quintal to nearly Rs 2,800 after the policy was introduced.

He further said India has spent nearly Rs 22 lakh crore on fossil fuel imports since 2004, underscoring the need to accelerate the adoption of alternative fuels.

Alongside ethanol, Gadkari said hydrogen and electric vehicles will play a key role in helping India achieve its carbon neutrality target by 2070.

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