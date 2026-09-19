Centre, States Discuss Financing Strategies For Viksit Bharat At First Finance Conference

The Centre and states deliberated on ways to finance India's long-term development agenda during the inaugural conference of state finance ministers and finance secretaries from states and Union Territories with legislatures.

The conference, held under the theme “Financing India's Journey towards Viksit Bharat,” concluded on Saturday, with participants discussing key financing challenges and opportunities linked to India's development ambitions.

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The meeting brought together finance ministers and finance secretaries from states and Union Territories with legislatures, along with economists and financial experts.

The deliberations covered the broader macroeconomic outlook and financing requirements linked to India's development priorities.

Among the key themes discussed were financing agricultural transformation and financing the energy transition, with experts examining the challenges and opportunities associated with these areas.

Eminent experts, including Dr Sajjid Z Chinoy, Dr Samiran Chakraborty, Professor Ashima Goyal and Dr Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, shared their views during the sessions.

The discussions provided a deeper understanding of the challenges ahead while highlighting opportunities on India's path towards becoming a Viksit Bharat.

The conference also emphasised coordination between the Union government and states in financing the country's development priorities.

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The Centre said the deliberations were guided by the spirit of "Team India", with the Union and state governments working together towards the shared vision of Viksit Bharat.

The conference comes as India continues to focus on strengthening investment, infrastructure, agriculture and energy systems as part of its broader long-term development strategy.

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