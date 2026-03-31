Big Boost To E-Commerce Exporters As CBIC Rolls Out Trade Reforms From April 1

In a major boost to e-commerce exporters, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has rolled out a series of trade facilitation reforms effective April 1, 2026, aimed at easing export and import processes, especially for MSMEs, startups and artisans.

One of the most significant changes is the removal of the Rs 10 lakh cap on courier export consignments. This move will allow exporters to ship higher-value goods through courier mode without having to shift shipments to air or sea cargo, providing greater flexibility and reducing logistics complexity.

Relief For MSMEs, Startups And Artisans

The scrapping of the value cap is expected to particularly benefit small exporters, direct-to-consumer brands, handicraft sellers and startups that rely heavily on courier exports for international orders. The change will enable them to ship high-value products more easily and efficiently.

Simplified Return And Re-Import Process

CBIC has also introduced a simplified process for Return to Origin (RTO) for imported goods. Under the new rules, uncleared imports lying at courier terminals beyond 15 days can be sent back to the origin through a simplified procedure. This is expected to help ease congestion at courier terminals and improve overall logistics efficiency.

In addition, the re-import process for returned or rejected goods has been simplified, which will help exporters who receive returned shipments from overseas buyers.

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Risk-Based Checks Introduced

In another major procedural reform, CBIC has introduced risk-based checks in place of consignment-wise verification. This means that only selected shipments will be inspected based on risk parameters, reducing delays and speeding up clearance for most shipments.

A dedicated return module has also been added to the Express Cargo Clearance System to streamline the handling of returned and rejected shipments.

Trade Facilitation Push

The reforms are part of the government's broader push to promote e-commerce exports and improve India's ease of doing business in cross-border trade. By removing procedural bottlenecks and simplifying compliance requirements, the new rules are expected to reduce turnaround time, lower costs and improve competitiveness for Indian exporters in global markets.

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