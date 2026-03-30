India Extends Export Deadlines For Gems And Jewellery Sector Amid West Asia Disruptions

India has granted a temporary relief to the gems and jewellery sector by extending key export-related timelines, as global logistics disruptions linked to tensions in West Asia continue to impact trade flows.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has announced a one-time 30-day extension for export, re-export and re-import deadlines that are due to expire between March 1 and May 31.

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The relief will be applied automatically from the date of expiry, with no requirement for exporters to file applications or pay any fees.

The relaxation spans multiple provisions under the Handbook of Procedures 2023, providing broad-based support to exporters dealing with shipment delays and rerouted cargo.

Customs authorities have been directed to allow such export and import consignments, subject to verification of relevant details.

The move is aimed at easing compliance pressure on firms grappling with longer transit times and higher logistics costs amid the evolving geopolitical situation.

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Exporters in the gems and jewellery segment, which is particularly sensitive to delivery timelines, are expected to benefit from the additional flexibility.

The decision reflects a targeted policy response by the government to cushion sectors exposed to external disruptions, while ensuring that trade flows are not unduly impacted.

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